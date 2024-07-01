Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at $47,035,000.

NYSE:MSDL opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.94.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.