MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,827 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,264,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,011.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 260,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,214,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $102.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

