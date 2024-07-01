MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,681 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after buying an additional 6,394,978 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,776,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,589 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,405,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,581 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.