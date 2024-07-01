MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

