MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 109,268 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,268 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 640,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,755,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.