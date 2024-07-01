MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Up to $12.73

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.73, but opened at $13.25. MP Materials shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 488,642 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

MP Materials Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2,316.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

