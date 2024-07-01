MXC Self Reported Market Cap Hits $50.27 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One MXC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a market capitalization of $50.27 million and $53.68 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,931,600 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MXC is www.moonchain.com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00955271 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $56,862,286.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

