My DeFi Pet Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $304,009.17 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.