National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.26%.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

TSE:CP opened at C$107.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$111.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43. Also, Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total value of C$498,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 208,730 shares of company stock valued at $23,468,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

