National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.60

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 44434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

Get National Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group cut their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBHC

National Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.98 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in National Bank by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.