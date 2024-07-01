National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.
Several research firms have recently commented on NGG. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Institutional Trading of National Grid
National Grid Stock Performance
Shares of NGG opened at $56.80 on Friday. National Grid has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
National Grid Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
