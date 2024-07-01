National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGG. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Trading of National Grid

National Grid Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGG opened at $56.80 on Friday. National Grid has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

