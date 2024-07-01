Navcoin (NAV) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $29,337.75 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Navcoin alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00078618 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00023700 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010781 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,516.20 or 0.61118449 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.