NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $5.28

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.78 billion and approximately $208.40 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.28 or 0.00008410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00047598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000693 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,198,223,197 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,375,607 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,198,224,175 with 1,093,375,607 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.34087065 USD and is up 9.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $209,222,363.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

