Nervos Network 1-Day Volume Hits $22.00 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $522.96 million and approximately $22.00 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,873.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.17 or 0.00615782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74.55 or 0.00118573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00037560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00270015 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00045591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00070614 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,156,406,335 coins and its circulating supply is 44,472,779,523 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.