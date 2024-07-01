NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,224 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 362,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 119,955 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NetApp by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,903 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,205 shares of company stock worth $2,345,409. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

NetApp Trading Up 1.2 %

NTAP traded up $1.53 on Monday, reaching $130.33. 462,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,868. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $130.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average is $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

