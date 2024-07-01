Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Netflix alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

NFLX stock opened at $674.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $689.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,859 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,893. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.