NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives $15.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 14,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $197,106.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,504,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,103,620.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 525,345 shares of company stock worth $7,583,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 670,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 96,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NeuroPace by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the first quarter worth about $621,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in NeuroPace by 9,085.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $217.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.80.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 45.61% and a negative return on equity of 173.62%. The business had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

