Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Receives $7.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEXA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $579.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.03 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nexa Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,117,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

