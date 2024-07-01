NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.66. 361,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,413,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.04.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.05%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,025 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.