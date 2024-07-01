Nexum (NEXM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28,901.73

Nexum (NEXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. Nexum has a market cap of $120.25 million and approximately $28,901.73 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

