NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,145,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 10,259,253 shares.The stock last traded at $75.37 and had previously closed at $75.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

NIKE Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

