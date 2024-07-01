NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.35. NIO shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 13,119,297 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 272.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

