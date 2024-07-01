NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.39

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.39 and last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 42772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point raised their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

NMI Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

