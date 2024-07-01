Nokia Oyj Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 11,213 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,868 call options.

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 31,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 71,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $3.94. 7,975,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,213,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

