Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,699,371,000 after purchasing an additional 264,031 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 69.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $536,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $469,764,000 after purchasing an additional 73,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,797,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 41.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,976,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,305,000 after purchasing an additional 577,171 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $214.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.89.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

