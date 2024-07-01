Norway Savings Bank Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,313,000 after purchasing an additional 457,184 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,011.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 173,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 165,309 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 98,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $202.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $205.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

