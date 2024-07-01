Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Down 3%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 1,054,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,067,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,053 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,136,000 after acquiring an additional 102,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $83,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.