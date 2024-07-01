Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after buying an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $142.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $640.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

