NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.32. 2,905,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 29,371,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

NU Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

