Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,998 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,961 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX traded up $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,660. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.