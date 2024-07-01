Oasis Network Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $679.96 million and approximately $14.88 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.58 or 0.05520027 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00047696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013037 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002237 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.1003095 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $17,329,542.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

