ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. ObsEva has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

