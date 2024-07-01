Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 241.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 48,920 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 215,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.34. 678,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

