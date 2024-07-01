Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.
OPAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Offerpad Solutions stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) by 60,888.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Offerpad Solutions worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at $4.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $15.19.
Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $285.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. Analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.
