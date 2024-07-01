OKC Token (OKT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $324,525.35

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. OKC Token has a market capitalization of $268.53 million and approximately $324,525.35 worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKC Token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OKC Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.31 or 0.00018037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OKC Token

OKC Token’s genesis date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT Chain (OKT) is a decentralised blockchain platform developed by OKX, featuring high performance, EVM compatibility, and decentralised governance. The OKT token is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and as an integral part of the DeFi ecosystem on the chain. Star Xu, the founder of OKX, and Joe Zhong, a technologist with a rich background in blockchain, are key figures behind its creation and development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

