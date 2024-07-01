Optas LLC Acquires 179 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $164.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $389.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.60 and its 200 day moving average is $158.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

