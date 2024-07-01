Optas LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Optas LLC cut its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,026 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.73 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

