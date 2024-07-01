PaLM AI (PALM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $147,680.46

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $27.86 million and approximately $147,680.46 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.35189551 USD and is up 5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $263,083.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

