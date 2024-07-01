Papa John’s International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,300 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 93% compared to the typical volume of 4,301 call options.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,004. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Papa John’s International

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.