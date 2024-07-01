Park National (NYSE:PRK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.40

Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $144.40 and last traded at $142.21, with a volume of 16012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Park National Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average is $132.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.30. Park National had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park National

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Park National by 6,882.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Park National by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Park National by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Park National by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

See Also

