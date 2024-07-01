Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

PTEN has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

PTEN stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 50,869 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 71.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,957,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,766,000 after buying an additional 1,649,506 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 137,587 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

