PAX Gold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $627.20 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $2,312.84 or 0.03691255 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $627.20 million and $3.98 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 185,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAXG is a digital asset that represents physical gold stored in a vault, each token representing one troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and issued by Paxos Trust Company, a regulated financial institution and custodian of the physical gold. PAXG is primarily used as a way for investors to invest in and hold gold in a digital form, and it can be traded on various exchanges. It can also be used as collateral for loans and other financial services within the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem, and Paxos Trust Company has developed institutional-grade APIs and solutions for businesses and developers who want to use PAXG and other Paxos assets in their applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

