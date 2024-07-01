Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $130.24

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $130.24 and last traded at $130.63, with a volume of 34923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.85.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.32.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.9% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 34.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.