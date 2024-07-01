PayPay Securities Corp Sells 1,690 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

PayPay Securities Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares comprises approximately 3.3% of PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $189,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXS opened at $7.85 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $18.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

