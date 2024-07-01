Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Annette Thomas Acquires 383 Shares

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) insider Annette Thomas purchased 383 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.50) per share, with a total value of £3,772.55 ($4,785.68).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Performance

LON:PSON opened at GBX 994 ($12.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 968.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 977.20. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 809.60 ($10.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,046.50 ($13.28). The company has a market capitalization of £6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,869.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.22) to GBX 1,220 ($15.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.