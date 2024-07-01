Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $5.09 Average PT from Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,600 shares of company stock worth $195,372. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

