Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,289,000 after buying an additional 186,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,516,000 after purchasing an additional 169,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,023,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $118.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

