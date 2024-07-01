Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Shares of PFE opened at $28.02 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

