Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $231.50

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $231.50 and last traded at $229.38, with a volume of 3788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.37. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Articles

