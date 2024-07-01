Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Up to $5.08

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.23. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 465,673 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 9.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $996.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -9.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $764,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 220,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

